HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu.
The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday.
Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights.
HPD said there are 56 applications (for 40 applicants) pending review.
The process includes a proficiency requirement as well as criminal and mental background checks.
Logan has said that anyone who gets a permit must actually conceal the gun. and not have it openly visible.
Meanwhile, the mayor has proposed a rule to ban concealed firearms in schools, city buildings, public parks and city buses.
