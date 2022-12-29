HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu.

The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday.

Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights.

HPD said there are 56 applications (for 40 applicants) pending review.

The process includes a proficiency requirement as well as criminal and mental background checks.

Logan has said that anyone who gets a permit must actually conceal the gun. and not have it openly visible.

Meanwhile, the mayor has proposed a rule to ban concealed firearms in schools, city buildings, public parks and city buses.

