HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu.

The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday.

Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights.

HPD said there are 56 applications (for 40 applicants) pending review.

The process includes a proficiency requirement as well as criminal and mental background checks.

Logan has said that anyone who gets a permit must actually conceal the gun. and not have it openly visible.

Meanwhile, the mayor has proposed a rule to ban concealed firearms in schools, city buildings, public parks and city buses.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

