HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery.

Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men.

During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round into the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victims ― a man in his 50s and two others in their 60s ― were not injured.

Police said the suspect was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.