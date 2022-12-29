Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery

Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu Police Department(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery.

Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men.

During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round into the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victims ― a man in his 50s and two others in their 60s ― were not injured.

Police said the suspect was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
Kaiser mental health workers spend holidays walking picket lines as strike continues into 4th...
Kaiser mental health workers spend holidays walking picket lines as strike continues into 4th month
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
What the Tech: Beam is the app of the year
What the Tech: Transport from one place to another with this app
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search suspended for California man who went missing off Kauai on Christmas Day