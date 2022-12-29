Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed, the Coast Guard’s 8th District, headquartered in New Orleans, tweeted around 1:40 p.m. CST. Officials believe the helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking further information.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Police Chief Joe Logan signs the city's first concealed carry permit.
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m....
From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1
Makua Beach man fights charges
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court

Latest News

The skyline of Denver's downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard