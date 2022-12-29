For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has filed for its first rate hike in 12 years — a 9.42% increase that will raise the average consumer’s bill by about $19 a month.

The last time KIUC asked for a rate increase, Neil Abercrombie was Hawaii’s governor and the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl.

“There’s never a good time to increase rates,” said KIUC’s President and Chief Executive Officer David Bissell.

“However, since our last base rate increase in 2010, growth in electricity sales has lagged far behind inflation, so an adjustment is necessary.”

The utility said electricity sales have increased just 5% during the past 12 years while inflation has soared 37%.

“KIUC has the lowest rates in the state,” said energy expert Henry Curtis of Life of the Land. “So I don’t know if they’ll still have the lowest rates after the proposed rate increase.”

The rate hike comes as electricity bills around the state are going up.

On Oahu, the discontinuation of the the AES coal plant at Campbell Industrial Park has increased the average monthly Hawaiian Electric Co. residential bill by about $15.

Curtis said KIUC’s rate hike will have a broad impact on the Garden Isle’s economy.

“The increase will have an impact on every commercial establishment, and every hotel and every resort, and on the people who then shop at the stores,” Curtis added.

According to KIUC, the new rates won’t likely go into affect until the second half of 2023.

But Curtis said the last time KIUC proposed a rate increase, it took the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) more than a year to approve it.

He added this case will take even longer because the commission will have to will have to look at a several years of KIUC’s financial data.

