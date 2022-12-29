First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days.

Expect light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state.

A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week.

West northwest swell moving through area waters will hold steady through Thursday.

A larger medium period WNW swell arrives on Thursday afternoon bringing a high likelihood of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu and north shores of Maui Thursday night through Friday.

A larger NW swell that is expected to reach the islands Sunday afternoon into Monday and could reach warning levels.

