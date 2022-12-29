Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days.

Expect light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state.

A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

West northwest swell moving through area waters will hold steady through Thursday.

A larger medium period WNW swell arrives on Thursday afternoon bringing a high likelihood of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu and north shores of Maui Thursday night through Friday.

A larger NW swell that is expected to reach the islands Sunday afternoon into Monday and could reach warning levels.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
Light trades and mostly dry conditions will prevail for most of the coming week.
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds, mostly dry as year’s end nears
Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected in the extended forecast.
Lighter winds heading into New Year's weekend
Light trades and mostly dry conditions will prevail for most of the coming week.
Quiet conditions to end the old year and ring in the new