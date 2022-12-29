First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds, mostly dry as year’s end nears

Moderate trade winds will shift from the southeast and becoming lighter overnight into Thursday. Moderate east-southeast trade winds will build again on Friday before becoming light yet again into the New Year’s weekend, so here’s a First Alert for the chance of very smoky conditions on New Year’s Eve because of the combination of fireworks and light winds. Conditions will remain rather dry well into the holiday weekend.

In surf, a medium-period WNW swell will build along north and west shores from Kauai to Maui, peaking Thursday above high surf advisory levels. A larger northwest swell is forecast to build Sunday and peak early Monday close to high surf warning levels.

