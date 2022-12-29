Tributes
Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

