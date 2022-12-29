51-year-old woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle near Punchbowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle near Punchbowl.

Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m. when the 51-year-old woman was walking along Vineyard Boulevard.

EMS said she was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities closed South Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction at Punchbowl Street due to the crash.

This story will be updated.

