4 displaced after two-alarm blaze rips through Salt Lake apartment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm fire that tore through a Salt Lake apartment displaced four people Wednesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the “Tropicana Manor Condominum” on Ala Lilikoi Street around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke emanating from the second and third floors of the three-story apartment building.

The blaze was under control and extinguished around noon.

Officials said the occupants were able to escape the unit safely and were not injured. They declined medical attention.

The cause remains under investigation. No damage estimates were given.

This story may be updated.

