Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Dozens have died in the historic winter storm. (CNN, Spectrum News Buffalo, New York State Police, NYSDOT Western NY, Erie County, City of Hamburg)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York woman found a man with frostbite outside her house during Christmas weekend’s deadly blizzard, and she stopped at nothing to make sure he got the help he needed.

Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard a 64-year-old man screaming for help the morning of Christmas Eve in the frigid cold outside her home in Buffalo, New York. The man, identified as Joey White, was in terrible pain, suffering from frostbite to his hands.

Aughtry’s boyfriend carried Joey White inside their home, where Aughtry did her best to take care of him, comfort him and feed him.

Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during Christmas weekend's deadly blizzard. He was in terrible pain, suffering from frostbite to his hands.(Source: CNN, Spectrum News Buffalo)

Joey White’s sister, Yvonne White, says her brother is mentally challenged and lives in a group home. He works at a movie theater and may have gotten scared during the blizzard, ending up lost in the heavy snow as he tried to walk home.

As Aughtry cared for Joey White, she pleaded for help with phone calls and videos on Facebook Live. He remained in pain and even believed he might die.

But her neighborhood was virtually impassable, and Christmas Eve soon became Christmas Day.

“This man is not about to die over here on 111. Y’all need to get this man some help,” said Aughtry in video footage. “He needs to go because he needs medical attention… He had a ring on his finger. I had to use these to cut the ring off his finger. I’m not no surgeon.”

GRAPHIC WARNING: The videos in this story may contain disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The man suffered severe frostbite to his hands. (CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS BUFFALO, SHA’KYRA AUGHTRY, FACEBOOK, MICK SAUNDERS, YVONNE WHITE)

Finally, good Samaritans showed up in a vehicle that could make it through the snow, and Joey White was on his way to the hospital, with Aughtry by his side.

“This man could have died, 64 years old, could have died outside. I wasn’t letting that happen on my watch, and he wasn’t going to die in front of my kids,” Aughtry said.

As his severe frostbite is being treated, Joey White is in intensive care in the hospital’s burn unit. His sister says it’s touch and go as to whether his hands can be saved. But overall, he is in stable condition, and Yvonne White is extremely grateful to Aughtry for helping him.

“This woman did something an angel would do. OK, to take in a perfect stranger. You took him in your home on Christmas Eve,” Yvonne White said.

Ultimately, Aughtry’s care for a man she had never met may have saved his life. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region during the storm.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

Latest News

Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say
Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say
This is one of the latest photos of the site remediation at the Red Hill Facility.
Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results
Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Surf is on its way down and trade winds are returning