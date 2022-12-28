Wahine basketball opens Big West Conference on the road at UC Davis, Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the Christmas holiday, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opens Big West Conference play on the road this weekend in California.

The Wahine are set to take on UC Davis and Cal Poly on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Hawaii is coming off of a 54-43 win over San Jose State to close out the non-conference schedule, moving their season record to 2-7 — four of those losses were against teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Sophomores Daejah Phillips and Lily Wahinekapu have become a scoring duo for the ‘Bows through the first nine games, the two are averaging 22 points per game.

Thursday’s game against the Aggies is set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Hawaii’s Saturday game against the Mustangs starts at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.