Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Twister’ sequel coming summer 2024

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman...
The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.(America's City Photos)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A sequel to the hit 1996 film “Twister” will hit theaters in July 2024, nearly 30 years after the original.

The new movie will be titled “Twisters,” though Universal Pictures did not release any plot details.

The film is set to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), and the screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). Casting has not yet been announced.

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.

Paxton died in 2017 and Hoffman died in 2014. It’s not yet known if Hunt or Elwes will be returning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day

Latest News

A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Entertainment: Upcoming shows in the state and big news for our HNN Ohana
Entertainment: Upcoming shows in the state and big news for our HNN Ohana
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 28, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 28, 2022)
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence