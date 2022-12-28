Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the...
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day and arrested the father for domestic violence and felonious assault.

While they were there, the troopers learned that the father had not given his four children any Christmas presents. After leaving the home, troopers decided to pool together their own money to buy and wrap gifts for the kids.

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Officials did not give further details on the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

This is one of the latest photos of the site remediation at the Red Hill Facility.
Military criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area before test results are back
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
President Biden speaks to media about Supreme Court ruling on Title 42.
President Biden says Title 42 enforcement will continue, libertarian policy analyst says policy make
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea