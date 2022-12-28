Tributes
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

Last week to visit Show Aloha Land 2022
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30.

HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.

“It is very ambitious and little a little bit too much I thought sometimes, but when you see the families and when they come up to you and then when they tell you how happy they are and how much fun they’re having, and how good it feels to be a family again in this kind of environment, that’s the payment and that’s when I get paid. I get paid when the show goes on,” he said.

When asked how he plans to top this year, he said, “I don’t know this one was pretty good, it’s gonna be tough to top.”

Attractions include train rides, snow room, bubble room, zip line, light displays, food and drinks, and more.

For more information, visit ShowAlohaLand.com.

