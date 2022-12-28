Tributes
Riding the momentum of Diamond Head Classic title, Hawaii begins Big West play

Hawaii Basketball
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team begins Big West Conference play this week, taking on UC Davis and Cal Poly.

Hawaii meets UC Davis and Cal Poly on Thursday and Saturday, respectively at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows are still riding the momentum from their miraculous comeback win in the Diamond Head Classic Championship with a season-long four-game win streak and an overall record of 9-3.

Following their historic weekend in the Diamond Head, JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week after a big game against SMU including making the game-winner on Christmas Day.

Tip off on Thursday against UC Davis is set for 7:00 p.m. while their game against Cal Poly is set for New Years Eve at 5:00 p.m.

