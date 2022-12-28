Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery.
The incident happened about 6:15 a.m. in Waikiki.
Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded property from three men.
During the course of the robbery, he allegedly discharged a round into the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.
The victims ― a man in his 50s and two others in their 60s ― were not injured.
Police said the suspect was later arrested.
