Nurses rescue owl stuck in car grille on Christmas Eve: ‘Unbelievable’

Nurses in Vermont reportedly rescued an owl caught in the grille of a car on Christmas Eve. (Source: WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Emergency room nurses in Vermont were able to rescue a unique patient over the holiday weekend.

Todd Perry, a Brattleboro Memorial Hospital critical care nurse, said the situation started when he was heading to work on Christmas Eve. He said he felt a thump that evening after an animal flew across his car.

Perry said he didn’t have high hopes that whatever he hit survived the impact. But when arriving at the hospital, he noticed a wing sticking out of his car’s grille and it moved.

Perry’s co-workers rushed outside to help, rounding up tools to rescue the critter.

“We cut the grille out and there was an owl sitting there looking at us,” Perry said. “I put him on my hand, and he stood there for a minute before deciding where to go.”

Perry said the whole crew pitched in with the rescue.

“It was unbelievable that he could fly and didn’t have a broken wing,” Perry said.

According to Perry, there wouldn’t have been a happy ending without the help of the hospital team.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

