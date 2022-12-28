Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

New design added to Times Square crystal ball ahead of big New Year’s Eve celebration

Final preparations are underway for the big night, and here's what's being done to the iconic crystal ball. (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Whether in person or at home, millions will be watching a massive 12,000-pound crystal ball dropping in Times Square come New Year’s Eve.

The crystal ball features 2,866 triangles, and this year they’re replacing 192 of those with the new design, “Gift of love,” a circle of overlapping hearts intertwined together.

Crews worked throughout the afternoon Tuesday to place the message of love on the iconic ball, which stands 12 feet tall.

The 'Gift of love' crystal design that will be part of the New Year's Eve Times Square ball is...
The 'Gift of love' crystal design that will be part of the New Year's Eve Times Square ball is shown.(Source: CNN/Pool)

“Every year we bring a different message, gift of peace, gift of love, gift of friendship, but I think love is so important, not only for our friends, families, loved ones but for the whole world,” said Jeffrey Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment.

Saturday’s events will start 6 p.m. when the ball is raised to the top of its pole above 1 Times Square.

With no official COVID requirements announced, this year’s celebration different from last year, when only 15,000 people were allowed to attend, and a far cry from 2020, when the ball dropped for the first time in front of an empty Times Square.

Organizers said they hope the message of this year’s theme hits home, not only for the thousands that will be celebrating in person but also for those watching across the country.

“With the act of love and that gift of love, I think we as people can be better. They say put on your mask first before you help another, so if you got that foundation, you become a better person to help everyone around you,” said Tom Brennan, a Waterford Crystal master craftsman.

The big stories that captured headlines over the past year. (CNN, Rainan Lowrey, KCRA, NASA, Spectrum News Buffalo, Dept. of Defense, Abbott, Getty Images ...)

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day

Latest News

A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Entertainment: Upcoming shows in the state and big news for our HNN Ohana
Entertainment: Upcoming shows in the state and big news for our HNN Ohana
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 28, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 28, 2022)
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence