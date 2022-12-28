Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported mid-air fight has turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu.

Employees told Hawaii News Now a confrontation broke out aboard flight 2050, which was bound for Oakland.

FlightAware’s tracker shows the plane left Honolulu just before 5 p.m. and turned around about 1 hour and 45 minutes later.

The plane is scheduled to be arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 9 p.m.

We’ve reached to Southwest, FAA and state authorities for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

