Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.

