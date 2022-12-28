Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children

Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

