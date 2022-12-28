Tributes
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, nearly 1,100 cases in past week

COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 1,095 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 372,198.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,761.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

