Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts.

Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail.

Officials said the incidents happened in November and December.

Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race car and a car trailer.

He also allegedly burglarized a home in Mountain View.

Authorities said he was charged with three counts of first-degree theft, first degree burglary and other offenses.

