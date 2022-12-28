Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts.
Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail.
Officials said the incidents happened in November and December.
Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race car and a car trailer.
He also allegedly burglarized a home in Mountain View.
Authorities said he was charged with three counts of first-degree theft, first degree burglary and other offenses.
