Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts.

Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail.

Officials said the incidents happened in November and December.

Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race car and a car trailer.

He also allegedly burglarized a home in Mountain View.

Authorities said he was charged with three counts of first-degree theft, first degree burglary and other offenses.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

Latest News

Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Happy National Fruitcake Day!
Happy National Fruitcake Day!
TIN
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'