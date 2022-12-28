Tributes
Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background(123RF)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?

The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system.

If you’ve got a green cart:

  • Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree.
  • Cut it to fit inside your green cart.
  • Be sure the lid can closed
  • Trees with flocking or tinsel should be cut, bagged and thrown away in the gray cart.

If you don’t have a green cart, you can cut up your tree, bag it and place it curbside on your normal trash day.

You can also drop off your whole Christmas tree for disposal at your nearest Refuse Convenience Center.

And trees without flocking can also be dropped off at the composting facility in Wahiawa.

For details, click here.

