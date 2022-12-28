First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will trend southeasterly and weaken through Wednesday.

A land and sea breeze pattern becomes established during the latter half of this week. Rainfall will be limited as dry and stable conditions continue into next week.

This pattern will promote afternoon sea breeze clouds, along with a few isolated showers, across sheltered leeward and interior areas, especially across the western and central islands.

A pair of increasingly larger west northwest swells are heading into the state.

The first of these swells will be a west northwest swell arriving Wednesday that should produce High Surf Advisory level surf. A larger northwest swell is expected to build in New Year’s Day and peak next Monday.

East-facing shore surf will experience a small bump through Wednesday due to a short period of stronger trades.

