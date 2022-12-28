EMS: 17-year-old bicyclist in serious condition after struck by vehicle in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Waipahu.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Managers Drive near Hahana Street.

EMS said the boy sustained multiple traumatic injuries and received advanced life support from paramedics and EMT’s.

He was treated and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated.

