EMS: 17-year-old bicyclist in serious condition after struck by vehicle in Waipahu

Officials said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Managers Drive near Hahana Street.
Officials said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Managers Drive near Hahana Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Waipahu.

EMS said the boy sustained multiple traumatic injuries and received advanced life support from paramedics and EMT’s.

He was treated and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated.

