DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit

A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals.

The state Department of Transportation put up the barrier after discovering PFAS in a fire training pit.

Researchers tested six airport locations statewide based on historical use of firefighting foam.

Officials said the chemicals leached into groundwater but the area is not a source of drinking water.

The health department said it’s now working on a permanent fix.

This story may be updated.

This is one of the latest photos of the site remediation at the Red Hill Facility.
Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results
