DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals.

The state Department of Transportation put up the barrier after discovering PFAS in a fire training pit.

Researchers tested six airport locations statewide based on historical use of firefighting foam.

Officials said the chemicals leached into groundwater but the area is not a source of drinking water.

The health department said it’s now working on a permanent fix.

This story may be updated.

