DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals.
The state Department of Transportation put up the barrier after discovering PFAS in a fire training pit.
Researchers tested six airport locations statewide based on historical use of firefighting foam.
Officials said the chemicals leached into groundwater but the area is not a source of drinking water.
The health department said it’s now working on a permanent fix.
