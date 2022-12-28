Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results

The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill, the Navy said on Tuesday.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill, the Navy said on Tuesday.

It’s almost been a month since nearly 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam concentrate leaked at the Red Hill Fuel Facility.

In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and paved over the excavated areas.

Since the spill, the Navy has been doing weekly groundwater sampling.

However, they said results are still pending for a soil test completed on Dec. 15.

Environmental advocates said they are disturbed by the military’s timing of re-paving the area.

“But we really don’t know how much soil was contaminated,” said Melodie Aduja of the Environmental Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

“One of the things I’m really concerned about, too, is that by pouring concrete over the contaminated areas, there’s no opportunity for third party testing to see if they really did ensure that all these chemicals have been cleaned up,” said Wayne Tanaka, Director of Sierra Club of Hawaii.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As the military finalizes the investigation into the spill of toxic firefighting foam concentrate — known as AFFF — maintenance and repairs have resumed as part of the Navy’s defueling efforts.

The Joint Task Force for Red Hill said 253 repairs are needed at the storage facility.

So far, 29 have been completed.

“To me, they are moving at a snail’s pace,” said Aduja. “We really need to pump it up and get rid of the fuel, we don’t need any more AFFF.”

Tanaka said it seems like the Navy is fixated on “deferred maintenance and putting existing infrastructure on” rather than creating new infrastructure.

Since the Joint Task Force on Red Hill resumed repair work this week, the Navy said there is no impact on the defueling timeline, which is still slated for mid-2024.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

Latest News

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say
Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say
Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results
Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test results
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Surf is on its way down and trade winds are returning