From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1

-- The military says an investigation into the cause of the toxic firefighting foam spill in November is nearly done -- but questions still remain.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New year, new laws.

The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Act 88 was passed after a spike in catalytic converter thefts in Hawaii and across the nation.

The measure seeks to crack down by putting new restrictions and requirements on those selling catalytic converters, as well as those buying them including used car parts dealers, scrap metal dealers and recyclers.

Violators could be charged with a Class C felony.

Catalytic converters have precious metals, including platinum, making them a prime target for thieves for their high resale value. A skilled thief can steal one in just 30 seconds and replacing it could cost up to $2,500.

Lawmakers also passed several measures regulating themselves.

Act 165 requires state legislators and employees to go undergo mandatory ethics training courses every four years.

Act 283 bans elected state and county officials from holding campaign fundraisers that require a fee or have a suggested contribution amount for attendance when the legislature is in session.

These measures come in the aftermath of a bribery scandal that rocked the State Capitol earlier this year.

Former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English was sentenced to 40 months in prison and fined $100,000 for accepting bribes in return for “official legislative acts” on behalf of a local businessman, according to the Department of Justice.

There’s also a new law that aims to control the amount of illegal fireworks in the state.

Act 49 requires each county fire department’s auditor of fireworks to submit an annual report to lawmakers. This report must include inventory, recordkeeping and sales of fireworks to license or permit holders.

Other laws taking effect on Jan. 1 can be found here.

