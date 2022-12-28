Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of just about everything is on the rise, but what about fresh fish?

Michael Goto is with the United Fishing Agency and says that short supply isn’t driving up the price.

”We had a great catch this morning and supply is looking really good even through the new year,” said Goto.

Wholesale buyers were paying anywhere between $6 and $8 on Wednesday morning.

Goto says it’s hard to speculate what people will pay on the retail side when they go to purchase their fresh ahi for the New Year, but budgeting for anywhere between $20 and $30 per pound is likely a safe bet.

Early in the pandemic, nearly half of the fleet at Honolulu Harbor was out of commission when the market crashed without tourism in Hawaii.

Goto says, for the most part, many fishing operations have since recovered.

“Things have improved since 2020 and 2021, but the high cost of diesel fuel is still an issue for many boats,” said Goto.

“We’re all doing our best to keep good quality fish as affordable as possible.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.