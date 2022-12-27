Tagovailoa under concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol.

According to Miami Dolphins head Coach Mike McDaniel, the Ewa beach native told doctors Monday he was experiencing concussion-type symptoms.

The news comes one day after Tua threw threw interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay packers.

Although there were multiple plays where Tua’s head hit the turf, McDaniel told reporters he did not know which one caused a concussion.

Tagovailoa’s status is unclear for the upcoming game against the New England Patriots is unclear.

“No one recognized anything, with regard to any sort of hit,” Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. “I care very deeply about each and every player, I take that serious. So, you know, I just, I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind.”

The NFL changed their concussion protocol following Tua first head injury this season, mandating any player showing concussion symptoms -- including a lack of balance or stability -- sit out the remainder of a game.

Three months ago, Tua took a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills and despite showing symptoms, continued to play.

Four days later against the Bengals, Tua was hospitalized after a sack slammed his his head into the turf. He sat out two weeks before returning.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater will be taking snaps during practice the rest of the week.

