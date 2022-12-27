Tributes
Red light cameras at Pali and Vineyard now issuing warnings

Red light / HNN(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Transportation is moving forward with the red light camera pilot program as another intersection’s system is now issuing citations.

The new red light camera located at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard began issuing warnings on Monday. The system captures a photo of a car’s license plate, not the driver.

Registered owners will receive the citation and be on the hook for any fines.

Pali is the third intersection on Vineyard where new cameras have been installed. The others are located at the intersections at Palama and Liliha.

The next intersection slated to issue citations will be Vineyard and Nuuanu starting next Friday.

