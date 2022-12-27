Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
Judge: City could be held liable for Kealohas’ crimes, potentially costing millions
Hawaii Basketball
McClanahan’s buzzer-beater gets Hawaii its first Diamond Head Classic title
Take a look at how a Filipino Christmas star lantern is made
These handcrafted star lanterns are a symbol of the holidays in the Philippines and Hawaii

Latest News

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific announced that a Red Hill health clinic is set to...
Military members now able to schedule appointments for Red Hill health clinic