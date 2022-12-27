Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health

Experts caution to only borrow from retirement plans as a last resort
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The beginning of a new year is a great time to prioritize your financial health and these top three essentials are a great start.

Number one: Save money for your retirement. Ideally you created a retirement account with your first paycheck. If you didn’t, now is the perfect time to start.

Financial firms like Fidelity suggest you save 15% of your pre-tax income, but anything is better than nothing.

If your work offers a 401K, use it, especially if there is an employer match.

Don’t be tempted to borrow against your retirement funds. Experts from NerdWallet said cashing out or borrowing against your retirement accounts should only be used as a last resort.

Number two: Save for a rainy day. You can’t predict the next emergency, but you can have money on hand - $500 dollars is a great goal if you don’t have an emergency savings account.

Number three: Keep a credit card empty. This will allow you to have credit available to use in the case of an emergency.

MyMoney.gov has free planning resources available to help you make your own personalized financial plan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
Judge: City could be held liable for Kealohas’ crimes, potentially costing millions
Hawaii Basketball
McClanahan’s buzzer-beater gets Hawaii its first Diamond Head Classic title
Take a look at how a Filipino Christmas star lantern is made
These handcrafted star lanterns are a symbol of the holidays in the Philippines and Hawaii

Latest News

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Children battling life-threatening diseases are having wishes come true, thanks a young man...
Young entrepreneur’s memory lives on through ‘Wishes Forever Fund’
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022)
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video