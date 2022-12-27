Tributes
Military members now able to schedule appointments for Red Hill health clinic

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:18 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Servicemembers affected by the Red Hill contamination crisis can start making medical appointments at a specialized military clinic on Tuesday.

The health clinic is for patients who may be experiencing chronic symptoms from drinking fuel-tainted water a year ago.

Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January

The clinic will include doctors specialized in skin, brain, behavior and stomach issues.

It will be located on base at Pearl Harbor and is set to open on Jan. 3.

There will also be virtual appointments for those on the mainland.

DEERS-enrolled patients can schedule an appointment by calling the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line (NAL) at 800-874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic. The NAL is available 24/7.

