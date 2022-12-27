Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments related to mental health, a newly published study shows.(Credit: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that, starting in 2015, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years.

About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

Researchers say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages, but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
Hawaii Basketball
McClanahan’s buzzer-beater gets Hawaii its first Diamond Head Classic title

Latest News

It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
Drivers can sign up for a renewal up to six months prior to expiration.
4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Tuesday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected into the weekend
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall