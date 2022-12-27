Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail is open to...
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
60-year-old Kristine Allen from Bellingham, Washington.
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
Hawaii Basketball
McClanahan’s buzzer-beater gets Hawaii its first Diamond Head Classic title
New York State Police advised residents to stay off the roads Saturday in a tweet that included...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Latest News

Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Louisiana residents face problems with water, gas amid cold temperatures
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
Judge: City could be held liable for Kealohas’ crimes, potentially costing millions
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai