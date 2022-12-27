First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions will limit shower chances across the islands through the upcoming weekend.

Light to moderate trade winds will focus a few showers along windward areas at times this week.

A cold front will approach the area from the northwest Thursday and disrupt the trade wind flow briefly across the islands, moderate trades return Friday.

A series of northwest to west northwest swells will pass through the next several days.

The next moderate size, medium period west to northwest swell will build in beginning Wednesday and potentially lift north and west-facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Thursday and Friday.

A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year’s Day (Sunday) may also generate a HSA event Monday.

