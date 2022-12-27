Tributes
Elderly man killed when car hits guardrail near Hanauma Bay

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 84-year-old man was killed and an elderly woman was seriously injured on Monday night in a single-car crash near Hanauma Bay, Honolulu EMS officials said.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway.

Honolulu EMS said the 84-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 79-year-old woman, meanwhile, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

EMS described the woman and the man who died as passengers, and said the crash happened when the vehicle hit a guardrail.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

