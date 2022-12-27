Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says

The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according to the FDA.(United States Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a voluntary recall has been issued for blood pressure medications that have shown the presence of impurities that could increase the risk of cancer.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine that is above the recommended daily intake.

“These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time,” the company said in the recall announcement.

Nitrosamine impurities are regularly found in foods like cured or grilled meats, vegetables and dairy products, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the recalled lots include:

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets.(United States Food and Drug Administration)

Patients using Quinapril should continue taking the medication and contact a medical professional for advice on alternate treatments, according to the recall.

Retailers and distributors are advised to discontinue distribution of the recalled product lots immediately.

The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according to the FDA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Kealoha's seen exiting federal court.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
Hawaii Basketball
McClanahan’s buzzer-beater gets Hawaii its first Diamond Head Classic title

Latest News

It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
Drivers can sign up for a renewal up to six months prior to expiration.
4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up
Tuesday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected into the weekend
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall