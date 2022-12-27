Bicyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waipio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.

Police said the vehicle continued driving north and made a U-turn, leaving the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information.

HPD said the man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

At this time, officials said speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in this collision.

This story may be updated.

