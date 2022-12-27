Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With continued flight cancellations and delays, frustration is growing among travelers at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Holmes family, from Baltimore, were supposed to arrive Saturday — in time to spend Christmas on the beach. But after flight delays, they arrived Monday evening, tired and hungry.

“Pretty much been a nightmare,” said Kelly Holmes. “It’s been probably the worst Christmas we’ve ever had.”

“Our luggage is still in Las Vegas, and we haven’t had a real meal or a shower or anything in 24 hours.”

Southwest Airlines apologized after cancelling more than two-thirds of its flights nationwide and delaying hundreds more because of a winter storm pummeling much of the U.S. mainland.

In Honolulu, the issue hasn’t been with staffing but with connecting flight crews and aircraft.

Marshall Harris was at Honolulu’s airport on Monday trying to retrieve a lost bag. It was his third trip.

“I’m trying to make my family happy before the holidays and it didn’t work,” he said.

After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland, Southwest said they’re making every attempt to reconnect customers with their baggage.

Southwest customers with lost baggage are urged to speak with a baggage representative at the airport.

