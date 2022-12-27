4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting in the new year, Oahu drivers in their 70s will be able to renew their driver’s license for a longer period of time.

The city announced that starting Jan. 3, Oahu residents between the ages of 72 and 79 will be able to renew their license every four years, instead of two years.

This new option only applies to those who do not have conditions that could affect their driving.

Drivers can sign up for a renewal up to six months prior to expiration. The four year license renewal will cost $20.

The city estimates there are more than 75,000 drivers in this age group.

Officials said they made this change after hearing from a “healthy and active segment” of Oahu’s kupuna population that sought a longer renewal period.

Drivers 72 and older with conditions that could affect their driving are still eligible for a two-year driver’s license. They will have to submit a medical report form.

More information on license renewal on Oahu, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.