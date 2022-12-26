Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Still mostly dry, with a (very) brief return for the trade winds

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the final week of the year.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the coming week. Trade winds are expected to return Monday into Tuesday, which could a few low clouds and isolated showers along windward areas through Wednesday, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. A front approaching from the northwest Thursday will disrupt the trade wind flow into the weekend.

First Alert: Be prepared for very smoky conditions the night of New Year’s Eve, as winds are forecast to be light and not strong enough to blow away the smoke from fireworks. Have some plans for that evening if you have respiratory issues that could be affected by the smoke.

In surf, waves along north and west shores will fall below high surf advisory levels Monday, but will remain a bit elevated. A new northwest swell will build Wednesday and could bring another round of advisory-level waves Thursday and Friday. Surf will remain very small on south and east shores over the coming week.

