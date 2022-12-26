A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Throngs flocked to beaches Sunday to celebrate a warm and sunny Christmas in the islands — and that kept lifeguards on Oahu’s North Shore busy as big waves rolled in.

A high surf advisory is in effect for north- and west-facing shores. The National Weather Service expected wave heights to 20 feet for north-facing shores and 12- to 16-foot surf for west-facing shores.

Ocean Safety Lt. Kerry Atwood described the surf on the North Shore in one word: “Dangerous.”

Swimming was not allowed at Waimea Bay on Sunday, but lifeguards had to help guide some people back to shore by communicating with them through the intercom.

In all, five rescues were made on the North Shore Sunday on Sunday along with more than 2,500 preventative measures. Lifeguards said they were out on Christmas to make sure beachgoers got home safely.

”I think it’s important that you know we are working on holidays especially at this time of the year,” said Atwood. “It’s our surf season where we have some of our biggest most dangerous surf. And we do have a lot of tourists and people that have come to the North Shore for this exact same reason, for the surf.”

