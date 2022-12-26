Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An early morning shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Investigators said first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail is open to...
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
60-year-old Kristine Allen from Bellingham, Washington.
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
Shoppers packed Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve.
Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve
Developers today broke ground on the latest affordable rental project under the Bill 7 program,...
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200

Latest News

A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell...
A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell rolls
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid are impairing the use of life-saving medical...
Ukraine: Blackouts threaten lives of patients