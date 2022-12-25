Middle Tennessee survives San Diego State to win 2022 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, 25-23

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19th annual EasyPost Hawaii bowl saw San Diego State and Middle Tennessee State duke it out and it will be a sweet trip back to the south for the Blue Raiders, going home with the pineapple trophy.

MTSU overcame an early 14-nothing deficit to snag their first Hawaii bowl victory. In a game that saw six lead changes, it wasn’t the touchdown spree you would expect, instead falling on the shoulders of both teams defenses and place kickers.

With MTSU’s Zeke Rankin converted four of his five field goals with his final one giving them the 25-23 lead and that lead would stand after the Aztecs cough up the ball on the ensuing drive for the Blue Raiders to run out the clock.

“Just really proud of our team.” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill told reporters. “It was a it was a dadgum hard fought win and just really proud of them.”

Middle Tennessee got the win despite only notching 170 yards of offense to SDSU’s 236, while also allowing seven sacks to a stingy Aztec defense.

“We stayed positive, we stayed the course and things, they’re not, there’s going to be adversity through every game and we faced some adversity early and you know we overcame it.” Coach Stockstill said.

On the Blue Raider D, it would be the Jordan Ferguson show, the redshirt senior accounted for five tackles, a pass break up, an interception and even caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

His efforts enough to earn the ‘Hugh Yoshida Most Valuable Player Award’.

“It’s just a blessing, I think to everybody who came out and everybody who’s helped us to get here.” Jordan Ferguson said. “Everybody who was there for us and all that, but it’s just a blessing.”

Despite not getting the win, there were a few local boys on the San Diego State sideline that got to play their final collegiate game right where it all began.

“A true blessing to have this whole Hawaii Bowl week with my teammates.” Punahou graduate and SDSU center Alama Uluave said. “It’s just been great, it’s been a true blessing to finish out, it was a good game, it was a good game, but we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

Middle Tennessee finished the season with an 8-5 record.

