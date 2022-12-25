Tributes
JABSOM students get into the spirit of Christmas by gifting lunches to homeless

Medical students from John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) spread their holiday cheer by giving meals and goody bags to the houseless on Christmas Eve.
By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical students from John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) spread their holiday cheer by giving meals and goody bags to the houseless on Christmas Eve.

As part of the Hawaii H.O.M.E Project, student volunteers got to work at 9 a.m. handing out bags full of necessities to homeless in Kakaako, Iwilei, Chinatown and Makiki.

This special holiday event was ran by Jill Omori, Director of the Office of Medical Education at JABSOM and the Director of the Hawaii H.O.M.E Project.

“Our project provides free medical care for the houseless in a lot of different sites around Oahu,” Omori said.

She added that while many enjoy company from family and friends during Christmas, it is important that those in need are also given a little something special this holiday season.

“The houseless only have one meal a day, or sometimes not even a meal a day,” Omori said.

She added that spreading holiday joy in the community goes a long way, especially for those who need it.

Anyone who wants to give back to the community is welcome to support JABSCOM’s Hawaii H.O.M.E Project.

“We’re always looking for donations and volunteers whether it’s at our clinics or special events,” Omori added.

“I hope everyone gives a little bit to the community. Merry Christmas!”

