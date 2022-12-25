Hawaii Basketball heads to their first Diamond Head Classic Final against SMU

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is heading to their first Diamond Head Classic Championship game in program history.

The ‘Bows face off with Southern Methodist on Christmas Day at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 8-3 on the season after beating Washington State, 62-51 in a historic win that put them in the title match of the tournament that they’ve hosted since 2009.

For Hawaii, Samuta Avea led the way with a team-high 19 points along with JoVon McClanahan’s 16 points, six rebounds and a game-high four assists.

Tip off is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time — the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.