First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day

Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated.

Drier conditions are expected again Monday, with a brief return of light trade winds possible Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing some spotty showers to windward areas. Another front approaching from the northwest will bring light winds back into the picture Thursday into the weekend.

Light winds, little rain in the extended forecast. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new northwest swell is arriving, keeping waves at high-end advisory levels for north and west shores of most of the smaller islands. Waves will fall below advisory levels Monday and Tuesday, but another swell will boost surf back up midweek. Surf for south and east shores will remain small through the coming week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.