8-inch water main break closes portion Kapahulu Avenue, impacts surrounding businesses
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water supply crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Kapahulu Avenue Saturday.
Officials said the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha and Winam Avenue.
Four businesses in the area are impacted, including Safeway, Pita Pit and Panda Express.
A water wagon is en route for affected customers.
BWS said additional lane closures may be required depending on the extent of the repair.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
