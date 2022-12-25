8-inch water main break closes portion Kapahulu Avenue, impacts surrounding businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water supply crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Kapahulu Avenue Saturday.

Officials said the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha and Winam Avenue.

Four businesses in the area are impacted, including Safeway, Pita Pit and Panda Express.

KAPAHLULU: BWS crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main at 870 Kapahulu Avenue, affecting 4 businesses in the area. A water wagon is en route. The right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Ave is closed between Leialoha & Winam Ave. #mainbreak #hitraffic pic.twitter.com/k0QRvAXKEl — Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) December 24, 2022

A water wagon is en route for affected customers.

BWS said additional lane closures may be required depending on the extent of the repair.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

