8-inch water main break closes portion Kapahulu Avenue, impacts surrounding businesses

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water supply crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on Kapahulu Avenue Saturday.

Officials said the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha and Winam Avenue.

Four businesses in the area are impacted, including Safeway, Pita Pit and Panda Express.

A water wagon is en route for affected customers.

BWS said additional lane closures may be required depending on the extent of the repair.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

